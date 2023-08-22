Robots, holographs to provide tours at Sphere Experience

Before guests sit down to see “Postcard from Earth” beginning in October, they’ll get a technological briefing about what the Sphere can do from special guides.

When people attend the “Postcard from Earth” film at the Sphere beginning in October, they’ll first take in the “Sphere Experience,” a demonstration of the $2.3 billion building’s technology presented by robots and holographs.

James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment Co., in a rare appearance in a company earnings call with investors, gave new details Tuesday on what guests can expect when they arrive at the 17,500-seat entertainment venue being built just east of the Strip.

The Sphere will open with the first of 25 performances by U2 on Sept. 29 with Darren Aronofsky’s film debuting Oct. 6.

“On Oct. 6, we will debut the Sphere Experience,” Dolan explained to investors on Tuesday morning’s call. “The Sphere Experience will come in two parts. The first part consists of a series of exhibits that chronicle technology’s impact on the development on you and potential. It will begin with a replica of Gutenberg’s printing press and take you through the creation of the metaverse and the development of AI.

“The visitor will be guided through this experience by animatronic robots that will utilize holographs, beamforming sound and a 50-foot translucent video,” he said. “It will then continue in the main venue bowl where guests will be fully immersed in a multi-sensory cinematic journey from Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky. And, with more than 40 million visitors annually and over 2 million local residents, Las Vegas is the ideal market to debut this unique content.”

During the call, Dolan also said new music residencies would be announced soon and that he expects Sphere would have some form of content 365 days a year. While U2 and “Postcard from Earth” are the only events scheduled so far, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported that the Eagles are under consideration for a Sphere residency after U2.

The Sphere’s “exosphere,” the building’s massive exterior digital screen, was first activated July 4 and has been drawing rave reviews from curious visitors who have seen it.

Company executives said $2.25 billion of the $2.3 billion has been spent to build the venue so far and Dolan affirmed that multiple Spheres are expected to be franchised and built around the world, some of them with capacities as small as 2,500 seats, but using the same technologies developed for the venue in Las Vegas.

