Sale of Monorail to LVCVA may be official Tuesday

The Clark County Commission and a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board meeting will determine if the LVCVA will buy the transit system for $24.26 million.

The Las Vegas Monorail track along Sands Avenue and Koval Lane in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By the end of Tuesday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority figures to win permission to acquire the Las Vegas Monorail Co. if two board votes go its way.

The Clark County Commission meets Tuesday morning and will consider whether to transfer franchise rights from Clark County to the LVCVA. In the afternoon, the LVCVA board of directors will consider President and CEO Steve Hill’s proposal to acquire the 3.9-mile electric transit system for $24.26 million.

The system has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ridership has fallen over the years, but the monorail has been most useful and successful during major conventions in the city.

Hill has briefed county officials about the LVCVA’s plan and has two allies — Commissioners Lawrence Weekly and Larry Brown — on the LVCVA board.

Commissioners Michael Naft and Tick Segerblom, whose county districts include the monorail route, also are expected to weigh in on the LVCVA proposal.

The franchise transfer also would turn over to the LVCVA the responsibility to decommission the monorail system should it ever fail. A $6.76 million decommissioning fund the county holds would be transferred to the LVCVA and would be used toward paying for the transaction. But the LVCVA would retain the responsibility of tearing the track down should the need occur.

Assuming the county authorizes the franchise transfer, the LVCVA board will meet Tuesday afternoon and address several details involving the acquisition.

The LVCVA plans to use a $95 million Las Vegas Convention Center District fund initially designated for the renovation of four exhibition halls in 2021 and 2022 to pay for monorail and then replenish that fund with $21.5 million in new debt and the decommissioning fund. The renovation plans were put off indefinitely when the pandemic set in.

The LVCVA’s plan also includes the Las Vegas Monorail Co. filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court being notified to approve the deal in advance. The $24.26 million purchase price would be divided among creditors.

The LVCVA has said that it would contract for the management and operation of the monorail after the closing of the purchase and that agreement would come to the board at a future meeting. It’s unclear whether Las Vegas Monorail Co. President Curtis Myles or other staff members would be involved with the system once the deal closes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

