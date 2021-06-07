Security technology upgrades highlighted at McCarran airport

A Transportation Security Administration officer demonstrates new security technology at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, June 7, 2021. (James Scheaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials highlighted upgrades to McCarran International Airport’s security technology in a Monday news conference.

Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis, Austin Gould, Transportation Security Administration associate administrator for requirements and capabilities, and Karen Burke, TSA federal security director for Nevada spoke at the event held in Terminal 3 at McCarran.

The terminal is home to the TSA’s Innovation Checkpoint, which allows for testing and evaluation of emerging technologies in a live setting.

The innovation checkpoint debuted in 2019 at McCarran and is the first of its kind. McCarran was chosen as its location due to the diversity of travelers passing through its gates. At launch the checkpoint featured baggage scanners with 3-D capabilities, advanced body scanners and Credential Authentication Technology, that only requires a traveler to present their government issued ID for TSA agents to verify their flight status.

Data collected from the security demonstrations at the checkpoint will be used when pushing some of the technology tested into wider use at other airports.

