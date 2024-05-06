77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

See the world’s largest collection of dino poop at Arizona’s new ‘Poozeum’

Notable among the Poozeum museum attractions is a grand bronze statue of a T. rex, aptly named ...
Notable among the Poozeum museum attractions is a grand bronze statue of a T. rex, aptly named "The Stinker," a humorous take on Rodin’s “The Thinker.” (Poozeum.com)
The Poozeum museum will open May 18, 2024, in downtown Williams, Arizona. (Poozeum.com)
The Poozeum museum will open May 18, 2024, in downtown Williams, Arizona. (Poozeum.com)
More Stories
The Trump International Hotel just off the Strip in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which ...
These Vegas-area casinos still have coin-operated slots
The CurlVegas curling facility on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Ve ...
Say hello to curling, the next competitive sport in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees big convention decline, visitation up slightly
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 4:21 pm
 

Two words say it all: “fossilized feces.” And tourists usually like anything free.

“We aim to provide a one-of-a-kind experience that promises laughter, fascination, and a pile of the unexpected,” proclaims a new free museum opening soon in Williams, Arizona.

The Poozeum will showcase dinosaur poop, known by paleontologists as coprolite, when it opens in its permanent home in Williams, Arizona, at 8 a.m. on May 18.

Founded in 2014 by George Frandsen as a virtual coprolite resource center, the Poozeum has earned two Guinness World Records. Now, it has a permanent home on famous Route 66 at 109 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.

The museum “combines the allure of a natural history museum, the intrigue of an art gallery, and the excitement of a carnival sideshow,” according to a news release. “Visitors will take a memorable journey into the weird and wonderful world of coprolites and dinosaur poop.”

The museum boasts the largest collection of coprolites in the world, including the largest coprolite by a carnivore. The Poozeum’s dinosaur-themed gift shop has carefully curated items focused on learning, fun, and of course, Poozeum merchandise.

Each exhibit is designed to intrigue and entertain. From the mind-boggling diversity of coprolites to the mesmerizing carnival banners and art pieces, visitors will witness the prehistoric world in an entirely new light. Notable among the attractions is a grand bronze statue of a T. rex, aptly named “The Stinker,” a humorous take on Rodin’s “The Thinker.”

“The Poozeum is more than just a museum; it’s instructive entertainment that sparks curiosity about science, art, and our prehistoric past,” Frandsen said “It was my goal to create a totally unique educational environment that inspires conversations, creativity, and fun memories — all through the lens of coprolites and dinosaur poop!”

For more information, go to poozeum.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
2
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
3
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
4
CARTOON: Wearing thin
CARTOON: Wearing thin
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
How did Vegas become the wedding capital of the world?
recommend 2
Spearmint Rhino sues competitor over ‘South Park’-inspired name
recommend 3
Tourists spent big money in Las Vegas during F1. Was it more than Super Bowl 58?
recommend 4
Bigger may be better: Las Vegas-area airports set sights on expansion
recommend 5
Nevada among E.coli walnuts recall after several sicknesses
recommend 6
How much does it take to be among Nevada’s rich?