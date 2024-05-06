See the world’s largest collection of dinosaur poop at Arizona’s new ‘Poozeum’

The museum opening later this month boasts the largest collection of fossilized feces, called coprolite, in the world, including the largest coprolite by a carnivore.

The Poozeum museum will open May 18, 2024, in downtown Williams, Arizona. (Poozeum.com)

Notable among the Poozeum museum attractions is a grand bronze statue of a T. rex, aptly named "The Stinker," a humorous take on Rodin’s “The Thinker.” (Poozeum.com)

Two words say it all: “fossilized feces.” And tourists usually like anything free.

“We aim to provide a one-of-a-kind experience that promises laughter, fascination, and a pile of the unexpected,” proclaims a new free museum opening soon in Williams, Arizona.

The Poozeum will showcase dinosaur poop, known by paleontologists as coprolite, when it opens in its permanent home in Williams, Arizona, at 8 a.m. on May 18.

Founded in 2014 by George Frandsen as a virtual coprolite resource center, the Poozeum has earned two Guinness World Records. Now, it has a permanent home on famous Route 66 at 109 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.

The museum “combines the allure of a natural history museum, the intrigue of an art gallery, and the excitement of a carnival sideshow,” according to a news release. “Visitors will take a memorable journey into the weird and wonderful world of coprolites and dinosaur poop.”

The museum boasts the largest collection of coprolites in the world, including the largest coprolite by a carnivore. The Poozeum’s dinosaur-themed gift shop has carefully curated items focused on learning, fun, and of course, Poozeum merchandise.

Each exhibit is designed to intrigue and entertain. From the mind-boggling diversity of coprolites to the mesmerizing carnival banners and art pieces, visitors will witness the prehistoric world in an entirely new light. Notable among the attractions is a grand bronze statue of a T. rex, aptly named “The Stinker,” a humorous take on Rodin’s “The Thinker.”

“The Poozeum is more than just a museum; it’s instructive entertainment that sparks curiosity about science, art, and our prehistoric past,” Frandsen said “It was my goal to create a totally unique educational environment that inspires conversations, creativity, and fun memories — all through the lens of coprolites and dinosaur poop!”

For more information, go to poozeum.com.

