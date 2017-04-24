ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Tourism

Settlement reached between SpeedVegas operators, instructor

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2017 - 2:01 pm
 

A confidential settlement agreement has been reached between a driving instructor at SpeedVegas and the operators of the track south of Las Vegas.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy signed an order of dismissal Wednesday and electronically filed it Friday on the civil lawsuit filed by Francisco Durban against SpeedVegas LLC, the affiliated World Class Driving LLC and track landlord Scott Gragson, a Southern Nevada real estate professional.

Terms of the settlement were not released by attorneys handling the case.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like