Settlement reached between SpeedVegas operators, instructor

SpeedVegas re-opened Feb. 22 after a fiery crash killed two people Feb. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A confidential settlement agreement has been reached between a driving instructor at SpeedVegas and the operators of the track south of Las Vegas.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy signed an order of dismissal Wednesday and electronically filed it Friday on the civil lawsuit filed by Francisco Durban against SpeedVegas LLC, the affiliated World Class Driving LLC and track landlord Scott Gragson, a Southern Nevada real estate professional.

Terms of the settlement were not released by attorneys handling the case.

