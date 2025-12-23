Shopping complex south of Strip lands new hotel

A North Dakota hotel magnate built another project in Las Vegas this year.

Tourism agency gears up to attract World Cup fans to Las Vegas

Southwest starts Vegas service from this Hawaiian city in August

Element Las Vegas Airport, a new hotel in Town Square Las Vegas, is seen on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Element Las Vegas Airport, a new hotel in Town Square Las Vegas, is seen on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Element Las Vegas Airport, a new hotel in Town Square Las Vegas, is seen on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Town Square Las Vegas has a new hotel.

The Element Las Vegas Airport, as the hotel is called, opened this past spring in the retail, dining and office complex at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, just south of the Strip.

North Dakota hotel magnate Gary Tharaldson’s namesake firm developed the five-story, 118-room property in the northwest corner of Town Square, which spans more than 90 acres.

Shaun Vincenti, regional director of operations for Tharaldson Hospitality Management, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday that the rooms have kitchenettes and that the hotel is walking distance from amenities.

He noted that the hotel, 6575 Las Vegas Blvd. South, serves business travelers and others who want a non-smoking property without a casino.

Tharaldson is no stranger to Southern Nevada. His company built several other hotels in Las Vegas that also offer a smaller, quieter option than the megaresorts along the Strip.

According to Vincenti, the Element marks the ninth hotel that the company has built in Las Vegas since 2016.

In 2006, during the real estate bubble, financial-services giant Goldman Sachs’ real estate wing announced that it acquired 130 hotels from Tharaldson for $1.2 billion.

Four of those hotels were clustered around Russell Road and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.