Sluggish outlook may lead to drop in Labor Day weekend visits to Las Vegas

Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas’ Labor Day farewell to the summer vacation season appears it will be as sluggish as the rest of the summer — visitation totals that will be nothing to write home about.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Wednesday projected a 1.8 percent decline in visitation for the last big tourism weekend of the summer and a 1 percent decline in economic impact on the community as a result.

LVCVA researchers said they expect 320,000 Labor Day weekend visitors compared with 326,000 a year ago. The economic impact based on direct and indirect spending is projected to be $673.6 million, down from $680.1 million a year ago.

There are 0.8 percent fewer hotel rooms in the Southern Nevada inventory and the LVCVA expects an occupancy rate of 88.5 percent, down 1.9 percentage points from Labor Day 2024.

While there are 149,410 hotel rooms available in Southern Nevada, a survey of room rates suggests there could be plenty of last-minute deals available for those on the fence about traveling here.

Top 10 destination

Las Vegas, normally a top five end-of-summer destination, barely cracked the top 10 among desirable destinations this Labor Day, according to AAA.

The organization last week listed Las Vegas as the No. 10 U.S. destination for a Labor Day weekend trip. Southern Nevada trailed Seattle; Orlando, Florida; New York; Boston; Anchorage, Alaska; Chicago; Atlanta; Denver; and Miami on its list.

The three-day weekend comes at a time when consumer uncertainty about the future economic outlook has increased.

Las Vegas has been dogged with news reports questioning its status as a value destination and some tourism advocates have been clamoring for price reductions and resort fee moratoriums.

Earlier this week, the Conference Board reported consumer confidence weakened for the eighth straight month as Americans fretted over their economic situation and the job market.

Meanwhile, some real estate experts say the tourism malaise has bled over into the residential and commercial real estate markets. The Las Vegas Realtors trade association says home sales are sluggish and were down 5.8 percent in July compared with last year.

And, international visitation to Las Vegas continues to struggle, paced by a major downturn from the city’s biggest market, Canada, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy and his remarks about making the nation to the north America’s 51st state.

Room rates for Labor Day weekend

A survey of room rates for Southern Nevada properties indicates high-end luxury properties are continuing to maintain their rates, while other Strip properties are offering rooms for under $100 — practically unheard of on three-day weekends in the past three years.

A survey of room rates on Aug. 22 using Hotels.com for price averages for Friday, Saturday and Sunday indicated the average rate will be $267.60 for 126 properties. The survey also showed room rates at 16 downtown Las Vegas averaged $159.75 a night.

Last year, the average price of a room for stays Friday through Sunday night among 138 surveyed properties was $257.60 a night, according to Hotels.com.

Among the standouts this year were $1,308 a night at The Venetian and $1,200 a night at MGM’s Skylofts. Other high-end rates included Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, $749 a night, Bellagio, $440 a night, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $419, Nobu, $413, Paris-Las Vegas, $409, Caesars Palace, $384, Fontainebleau, $368, and Four Seasons, $364 a night. Downtown Grand had the highest price point for downtown Las Vegas at $391. Circa was not listed.

On the opposite end, 24 properties surveyed offered room rates of less than $100 a night. Among the low rates were Circus Circus, $68 a night, Alexis Park, $81 a night, Oyo, $82, Arizona Charlies-Decatur, $85, The Orleans, $90, and Sam’s Town, $98.

