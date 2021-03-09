Social media influencers spread the travel word for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is taking an unorthodox path to let traveling social media influencers tell their thousands of followers about the good times they had in Las Vegas.

An information slide is seen on the screen during an LVCVA meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gives a marketing presentation. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gives a marketing presentation during an LVCVA meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The room is socially distanced prior to a marketing presentation during a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Treasurer Anton Nikodemus answers a question during a marketing presentation as the LVCVA meets within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman listens to a marketing presentation during a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gives a marketing presentation during an LVCVA meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carrot Top speaks in a promotion spot on the screen during an LVCVA meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gives a marketing presentation. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman listens to a marketing presentation during a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An information slide is seen on the screen as Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gives a marketing presentation during an LVCVA meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, gives a marketing presentation during an LVCVA meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees look to a video before a marketing presentation during a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority meeting within the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has begun sending marketing messages to leisure travelers and conventioneers in a somewhat unconventional way in the rapidly changing travel environment.

The first of nearly two dozen social media influencers were in Las Vegas last weekend with more planning to be here through the end of April. That’s when a paid advertising campaign directed at both business travelers and tourists will kick off.

“It’s really a layered approach for both business as well as leisure,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, said Tuesday. “We’ve gone from basically six weeks ago having very few people (wanting to travel) to six weeks from now we think virtually everybody wanting to get back to traveling again. Both the leisure and the business plan recognize that quick evolution so we’re starting with having others tell our story, then getting back to our normal message and then move forward as we get into May and June.”

That’s where the social media influencers come in. They have thousands of followers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and they’ll share their experiences in Las Vegas in their social media posts.

Not only will the message get out to would-be travelers, but it also won’t cost the LVCVA much. The LVCVA collaborated with Caesars Entertainment to host the influencers last weekend and more will be coming in the weeks ahead.

“There’s real benefit in the authenticity of others telling Las Vegas’ story,” Hill said.

“It helps get the word out that’s different and a kind of broader way,” he said. “It speaks to people who are thinking about traveling again. They want to hear from travelers that the experience was good and that the experience was safe. So it provides that third-party validation of what our typical message is that for some are not ready to hear that. Hearing from those who are travelling provides that reassurance.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.