Some McCarran airport vendors cutting back hours

With the new coronoavirus outbreak impacting the travel industry Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport is starting to see the effects.

Baggage claim area of McCarran International Airport March 12, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is starting to see the effects of the coronavirus outbreak impacting the travel industry, with some vendors cutting back hours of operation.

The cutbacks come as airlines like Delta Air Lines and American Airlines reduce the number of flights into and out of McCarran.

Details on how many or which vendors were cutting back weren’t immediately available.

“Due to the fluidity of the situation, specifics weren’t available in terms of cutback on concessions’ hours,” said Joseph Rajchel, McCarran spokesman said. “We have been made aware that some of the grab-and-go options have closed down. As this continues to progress, McCarran is working closely with our concession vendors to ensure customers’ needs are met.”

McCarran was unable to provide passenger numbers since the outbreak began to spread in the U.S., as those figures are released at the end of the following month — February’s figures are expected toward the end of this month — but said it is anticipated there will be a reduction in passengers.

“Given the changes in policy made at the federal level it would be fair to anticipate a reduction in service as airlines adjust for economic conditions and other travel restrictions,” Rajchel said.

