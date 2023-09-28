Some parking for Sphere events to cost between $50 and $125

Wide, expensive range of nearby parking to be offered for Sphere events. The supply may be limited.

The Sphere lights up traffic on Sands Avenue near the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

When the doors open for Sphere’s inaugural events — U2’s “U2: UV Achtung Baby” concert Friday and Oct. 6’s “Postcard from Earth” film by Derron Aronofsky — bring plenty of money for parking.

Onsite parking at Sphere through Ticketmaster is limited because the grounds are still a construction zone for mid-November’s Formula One Las Vegas Gran Prix race.

However, there’s still one lot onsite, just southeast of the building, with prices of $100 for U2 and $47.50 for “Postcard.” An adjacent valet lot will cost $125 for U2 and $72.50 for the film. Reservations are available through Ticketmaster.

Adjacent parking garages at the Howard Hughes Center will be open for Sphere events, according to Brandon Myers, general manager of LAZ Parking.

Garages are open at 3763, 3773, 3883 and 3993 Howard Hughes Parkway. Myers said parking is $70 for U2 and $30 for “Postcard.”

Myers said there would be crosswalks and walkways for pedestrians crossing Manhattan Street from the Hughes Center to the Sphere.

Parking spaces can be purchased at the LAZ website, vegaseventparking.com.

Paid parking also is available at nearby resorts. The Venetian and Palazzo and Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have indicated they offer public parking, but have not indicated whether they would raise rates on dates of Sphere events.

Wynn has indicated the daily parking fee would be $20 per day in its two self-parking lots. Valet parking will be $40 per day.

Non-hotel guests rates at Venetian and Palazzo garages begin at $15 for up to four hours then $18 hourly up to 24 hours, Monday through Thursday, and $23 per day Friday through Sunday, according to a new policy. Valet parking is still $35 daily.

