Southwest adding special flights for football games, rodeo

The airline plans added flights around five Raiders games, the first-ever Las Vegas HBCU Classic and December’s National Finals Rodeo.

Southwest Airlines will add a series of special flights to and from Las Vegas to support upcoming college and National Football League games to be played at Allegiant Stadium.

The Dallas-based airline on Friday announced 59 special flights for 19 college games, including one in Las Vegas, and 54 additional flights for 24 NFL games, including five home Raiders games. In addition, the airline said it is adding special flights for several music festivals and other special events, including the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

Times, dates and pricing are available on Southwest’s website.

For home Raiders games, Southwest will add flights to and from Chicago Midway International Airport for the Sept. 28 game against the Bears; Nashville International Airport for the Oct. 12 game against the Titans; Dallas Love Field for the Nov. 17 game against the Cowboys; Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for the Nov. 23 game against the Browns; and Denver International Airport for the Dec. 7 game against the Broncos.

The one college football game that will feature extra flights is for the inaugural 2025 Las Vegas HBCU Classic on Oct. 25 featuring historically Black colleges and universities Grambling State University playing Jackson State University.

It will be Southwest’s first nonstop flights between Jackson, Mississippi, and Harry Reid International Airport.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.