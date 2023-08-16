101°F
Tourism

Southwest adds same-day flight change option for flexible travel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
Southwest Airlines is offering more flexible travel options that will allow customers to swap t ...
Southwest Airlines is offering more flexible travel options that will allow customers to swap their seats for an earlier or later flight. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Southwest Airlines is offering more flexible travel options that will allow customers to swap their seats for an earlier or later flight.

The option to move your flight up or back is available for flights with the same origin and destination as the one you initially booked, and if there is an open seat on that flight, according to Southwest.

All customers need to do is access their flight itinerary online, select the new flight, and then retrieve their boarding pass after receiving an email confirmation, Southwest said.

The same-day change option is free for those with Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime and Business Select fares. Those with Wanna Get Away fares must pay the fare difference between tickets, but A-List and A-List Preferred Members can get the free same-day change even with Wanna Get Away fares.

Southwest is also introducing a same-day standby list option where travelers can keep their current flight and boarding position while also listing themselves on standby for a different flight, if one becomes available.

To use the same-day standby option, customers must access their itinerary on the Southwest app or mobile website at least 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time. On the app, users will tap View/Manage, then the “same-day standby” option.

Users will then select the flight they want to be on standby for and Southwest will then contact them if they are cleared for the flight. Customers may also ask a Southwest Agent at the ticket counter or departure gate for assistance, Southwest said.

