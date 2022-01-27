Southwest Airlines reports 1st quarterly profit in 2 years

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, the busiest commercial air carrier at Reid International Airport, continues to navigate the effects of the omicron variant that included a flurry of flight cancellations.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, the busiest commercial air carrier at Reid International Airport, reported its first profitable quarter since 2019’s fourth quarter, the company announced Thursday.

The airline, which brought 1.3 million passengers to and from Las Vegas in December, lost $1.3 billion in 2021.

“We ended 2021 on a high note with our first quarterly profit, excluding special items, since before the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said outgoing CEO Gary Kelly.

Kelly will become executive chairman of the company and Bob Jordan, executive vice president of Southwest, will succeed him as CEO on Tuesday.

Southwest battled its way through the omicron variant outbreak with 5,000 employees calling in sick in the past month, hindering operations across the system.

“We are experiencing higher unit cost inflation in 2022 as we continue to navigate the pandemic,” Jordan said. “The omicron variant significantly impacted our available staffing beginning in early January, and we temporarily extended incentive pay for operations employees through early February, as we strive to maintain sufficient available staffing and minimize flight cancellations. Over the last two weeks we have returned to solid operational performance like we experienced over the holidays in fourth quarter 2021.”

Southwest reported fourth-quarter net income of $68 million, 11 cents a share, on revenue of $5.051 billion for the period that ended Dec. 31. Last year, the company had a net loss of $908 million, $1.54 a share, on revenue of $2.013 billion.

