Southwest Airlines reports first annual loss since 1972

Southwest Airlines, the busiest commercial carrier at McCarran International Airport, reported a fourth-quarter loss and its first annual loss since its founding year.

In a Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, a Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The return of domestic air capacity usually is listed high up on the list of priorities necessary for a recovery from the pandemic, right behind widespread distribution of anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, one of the leading contributors to Las Vegas airlift, on Thursday reported its first annual loss since 1972.

The company scheduled an earnings call with investors later Thursday.

Softness in the U.S. travel market is expected to continue to affect Southwest operations in Las Vegas and across its system.

“Average core cash burn was approximately $12 million per day in fourth quarter 2020, and we expect average core cash burn of approximately $17 million per day in first quarter 2021, as a result of continued softness in demand and a seasonally weaker travel period in January and February 2021, as well as rising fuel prices,” Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement released ahead of earnings.

Including certain changes in working capital, the company expects average core cash burn in first quarter 2021 to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million per day, compared with approximately $15 million per day in the fourth-quarter 2020, the statement said.

“While vaccine availability should mark the beginning of the end of this pandemic, current passenger booking trends do not indicate significant improvement through March 2021,” Kelly said. “In response to current trends, our capacity plans remain conservative through, at least, March 2021, and we will continue to monitor bookings and adjust flight activity, accordingly.”

The company hopes to achieve a cash burn break-even this year, but “it is wholly dependent upon a substantial rebound in passenger traffic and revenue; and, it is difficult to predict the timing of such a rebound, especially with respect to business travel,” he said. “In order to achieve cash burn break even, we continue to estimate operating revenues will need to recover to a range of 60 to 70 percent of 2019 levels, which is roughly double current levels.”

Southwest reported a $908 million loss, $1.54 a share, on revenue of $2.013 billion for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. A year earlier, Southwest reported net income of $514 million, 98 cents a share, on revenue of $5.729 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Southwest, the busiest commercial air carrier at McCarran International Airport for years, reported serving 586,134 passengers in November, a 53.2 percent decline from November 2019.

