Southwest Airlines to launch Vegas-to-Palm Springs route

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

As airline travel continues to pick up momentum following a year heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic, Southwest Airlines is adding a new nonstop route between Las Vegas and Southern California.

Southwest will kick off nonstop service between Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California, on May 9, the airline announced Thursday.

The Palm Springs route comes on the heels of Southwest announcing two other California routes, with nonstop service between McCarran International Airport and Santa Barbara starting April 12 and nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Fresno beginning April 25.

Additionally, Southwest will launch nonstop service between Las Vegas and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in May during peak days, then Sundays through Fridays starting June 6.

The trio of Golden State routes and the Windy City addition brings the total number of Las Vegas routes Southwest offers to 187.

Southwest’s passenger volume at McCarran increased slightly to start 2021, going from 508,314 passengers in January to 532,582 travelers last month, representing a 5 percent increase, according to data from the Clark County Department of Aviation.

