Southwest changing its seating policy for these passengers

On Jan. 27, when the popular airline that is the busiest at Harry Reid International Airport begins assigning seats and charging for suitcases, another policy changes.

Southwest Airlines is changing its long-standing policy for accommodating passengers who can’t fit in a single seat and they’ll soon have to buy a second adjacent seat to fly.

But passengers could apply for a refund once travel is completed if the flight isn’t fully booked.

The airline posted the new rules on its website last week for plus-sized passengers and they’ll take effect Jan. 27 when other major changes for the airline occurs.

For many years, the Dallas-based airline — the busiest serving Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas — allowed large customers needing additional space to purchase two seats for the price of one when the aircraft was not fully booked.

Under new guidelines, the airline is asking passengers to be proactive about their needs and to purchase two seats if they believe their bodies will encroach on the seat next to them. Armrests are considered the dividing line between seats.

The airline said its personnel would determine if a passenger needed a second seat for a safe flight.

The change takes effect Jan. 27, the day Southwest begins assigned seating on its flights. Since its founding, Southwest has had open first-come-first served seating based on the order in which customers checked in 24 hours before departure.

But beginning with flights Jan. 27, passengers can make reservations for reserved seats.

“Any customer traveling on an itinerary that includes a partner carrier and who cannot be safely accommodated in a single seat will be required to purchase an additional, non-refundable seat,” the company’s website says.

The airline has offered no statistics on how many passengers annually request a second seat.

Southwest has been praised for its inclusivity involving plus-sized passengers. Critics of the new policy say the new policy undermines its customer-friendly reputation, while others defend the airline making it fair for all customers.

In addition to the seating policy, Southwest is requiring travelers to pay for their bags when they fly on Jan. 27,

