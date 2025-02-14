Southwest kicks off ‘red-eye’ flights with Las Vegas gate party

In addition to the two new overnight flights to Baltimore and Orlando, Southwest introduced service to Reagan National Airport and a new partnership with Icelandair.

Southwest Airlines had giveaways, balloons and party hats at a Harry Reid International Airport C gate for the kickoff of overnight "red-eye" flights to two East Coast destinations on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

Nine Las Vegas-based Southwest Airlines employees were on hand at one of the Harry Reid International Airport C gates for the kickoff of overnight "red-eye" flights to the East Coast on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

The first rain in seven months didn’t dampen Southwest Airlines’ mood to celebrate.

The Dallas-based commercial air carrier — the busiest at Harry Reid International Airport with 21.7 million passengers, 37 percent of the people who got on planes at the Las Vegas airport in 2024 — kicked off its first overnight “red-eye” flights with a party at one of its Reid gates Thursday night.

Southwest actually had a trifecta of firsts to celebrate Thursday. In addition to launching the first overnight flights from Las Vegas to Baltimore and Orlando Thursday, the airline flew its first nonstop flight from Las Vegas to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a restricted airport with limited nonstop flights of more than 1,250 miles.

Also on Thursday, a new commercial agreement between Southwest and Icelandair took effect. Eventually, that means Southwest customers will be able to book flights to Europe on Southwest’s website via Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

