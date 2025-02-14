61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Southwest kicks off ‘red-eye’ flights with Las Vegas gate party

Nine Las Vegas-based Southwest Airlines employees were on hand at one of the Harry Reid Interna ...
Nine Las Vegas-based Southwest Airlines employees were on hand at one of the Harry Reid International Airport C gates for the kickoff of overnight "red-eye" flights to the East Coast on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Southwest Airlines had giveaways, balloons and party hats at a Harry Reid International Airport ...
Southwest Airlines had giveaways, balloons and party hats at a Harry Reid International Airport C gate for the kickoff of overnight "red-eye" flights to two East Coast destinations on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
More Stories
Urban Air Adventure Park is opening two locations in Las Vegas. (Urban Air Adventure Park)
New adventure parks coming to Las Vegas
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
‘Tremendous honor’ as Strip resort joins Virtuoso network
Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airpor ...
As reliever airport is years away, officials focus on expanding Las Vegas airport
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2025 - 11:57 am
 

The first rain in seven months didn’t dampen Southwest Airlines’ mood to celebrate.

The Dallas-based commercial air carrier — the busiest at Harry Reid International Airport with 21.7 million passengers, 37 percent of the people who got on planes at the Las Vegas airport in 2024 — kicked off its first overnight “red-eye” flights with a party at one of its Reid gates Thursday night.

Southwest actually had a trifecta of firsts to celebrate Thursday. In addition to launching the first overnight flights from Las Vegas to Baltimore and Orlando Thursday, the airline flew its first nonstop flight from Las Vegas to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a restricted airport with limited nonstop flights of more than 1,250 miles.

Also on Thursday, a new commercial agreement between Southwest and Icelandair took effect. Eventually, that means Southwest customers will be able to book flights to Europe on Southwest’s website via Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
RJ

Las Vegas’ first measurable precipitation in 214 days could bring delays at Harry Reid International Airport. For up-to-the-minute information, visit fly.faa.gov or harryreidairport.com.

MORE STORIES