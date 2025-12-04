Southwest partners with German air carrier on Las Vegas flights

In Southwest Airlines’ fifth partnership with a foreign air carrier, Harry Reid International Airport will be a connecting point on flights to Germany on Condor.

A passenger looks out at a Southwest Airlines jet Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Reid International Airport is one of six connecting points in Southwest Airlines’ new partnership with Germany-based Condor Airlines, the airlines announced.

Under the partnership, which begins Jan. 19, Southwest customers, on one ticket, can travel to 70 destinations in Europe, Asia and Africa, connecting in Frankfurt, Germany, and Condor customers can fly anywhere on Southwest’s North American network.

It’s the fifth international airline partnership Southwest has joined as the company earlier this year began shifting strategies to build greater profitability.

Southwest says it is working to bring more choice and enhance the quality and quantity of travel experiences, including a redesigned cabin experience and an ability to book assigned and extra legroom seating on flights operating from Jan. 27. The airline also ended its “bags fly free” policy in May and charges customers for checked bags on most of its flights.

Reid International is one of six airports served by both airlines at which passengers could connect on their international flights. Other airports for connections are in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

New transatlantic travel options are now available for booking through Condor, travel agencies and travel websites.

“Adding Condor to our portfolio of partners brings transatlantic journeys between dozens of airports in the U.S. and exciting and aspirational places Condor serves,” Southwest Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson, said in a release. “In Las Vegas alone, we can connect international travelers with the power of our network, offering them more than 270 departures a day and nonstop flights to more than 70 cities. Our airline partnerships showcase the warmth of our people, our operational reliability and the increasing choice in travel experiences that Southwest now can offer to potential customers around the world.”

Condor Director of Sales Mikko Turtiainen said the collaboration with Southwest enhances Condor’s transatlantic connectivity and provides customers with an extended route network.

“With the expansion of Condor’s partner network in North America, travelers benefit from a wider range of seamless and convenient travel options,” Turtiainen said in a release.

