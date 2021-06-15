102°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Tourism

Southwest system issues corrected after causing delays at McCarran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 11:51 am
 
Updated June 15, 2021 - 6:55 pm
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, ...
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Travelers at McCarran International Airport were met with long wait times Tuesday as Southwest Airlines experienced nationwide system issues.

A tweet sent Tuesday from McCarran’s verified Twitter account alerted travelers to potential delays tied to the airport’s busiest carrier.

“@SouthwestAir is experiencing system issues across the United States,” McCarran’s tweet read. “If you’re headed to the airport today, expect long lines and please pack your patience.”

McCarran officials declined the comment further on the issue, referring questions to Southwest.

After lasting for much of the day Tuesday, Southwest corrected the issue and had its system up and running by early evening.

“We are still seeing some lingering delays but working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in an email.

Earlier Tuesday Landson said the airline experienced issues with its network connectivity, briefly pausing flights.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations,” Landson said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
2
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
3
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
4
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
5
McCarran tops out at 114; slightly hotter Wednesday expected
McCarran tops out at 114; slightly hotter Wednesday expected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
$200M renovation project completed at Harrah’s
By / RJ

The center-Strip hotel-casino received 2,542 guest room upgrades, a remodeled casino floor and new LED marquees at its north and south entrances, parent company Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced.