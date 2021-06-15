Southwest system issues corrected after causing delays at McCarran

Travelers at McCarran International Airport Tuesday were met with long wait times as Southwest Airlines experienced nationwide system issues.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A tweet sent Tuesday from McCarran’s verified Twitter account alerted travelers to potential delays tied to the airport’s busiest carrier.

“@SouthwestAir is experiencing system issues across the United States,” McCarran’s tweet read. “If you’re headed to the airport today, expect long lines and please pack your patience.”

McCarran officials declined the comment further on the issue, referring questions to Southwest.

After lasting for much of the day Tuesday, Southwest corrected the issue and had its system up and running by early evening.

“We are still seeing some lingering delays but working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in an email.

Earlier Tuesday Landson said the airline experienced issues with its network connectivity, briefly pausing flights.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations,” Landson said.

