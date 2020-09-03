107°F
Southwest to add flights to Miami, Palm Springs this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 3:16 pm

Southwest Airlines is set to add two new leisure hot spots to its flight network this year.

McCarran International Airport’s busiest carrier plans to add flights to Palm Springs, California, and Miami by the end of the year, pending government approval, the airline announced Thursday.

“Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core customers,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a video to workers. “Gradually, they’re rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow.

Southwest is adding the flights as the airline industry is rebounding from record-low passenger volume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week 4.6 million passengers went through Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints in U.S. airports, compared with 15.8 million passengers during the same week last year, the agency reported.

The Palm Springs route fits with Southwest’s already-busy California service, as the company noted it serves more passengers in the Golden State than any other airline.

The Miami service is seen as a complementary route to Southwest’s other South Florida destinations, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Southwest already flies some of its aircraft weekly into Miami as part of the airline’s maintenance program.

“Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations,” Kelly said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

