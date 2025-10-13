Southwest to begin flying from Las Vegas to these Mexican cities

Southwest Airlines has flown to Mexico since July 2014, but will begin its first nonstop service to three resort cities from Las Vegas in June.

Southwest Airlines’ first nonstop international flights from Las Vegas will begin June 4 with service to three Mexican resort areas.

With the release of its newest schedule, the airline – the busiest commercial air carrier serving Harry Reid International Airport — will fly daily to and from Los Cabos, the only daily service offered, five times a week to and from Cancun and twice a week to and from Puerto Vallarta.

The new service to Mexico is part of schedule change that also adds new flights from Las Vegas to eight existing destinations and adds seasonal daily flights to and from Anchorage, Alaska.

The daily flights to Los Cabos, a resort town on the tip of Baja California, will have departures from Las Vegas at either 8:05 a.m. or 9:55 a.m., arriving two hours and 40 minutes later. Return flights leave at either 12:30 p.m., 1:15 p.m. or 2:20 p.m., according to the schedule. Fares are listed at $295 one way.

Flights to and from Cancun on the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula on the Gulf of Mexico are scheduled Thursdays through Mondays with departures on various days at 7:55 a.m. and 9 a.m. and run 4½ hours. Return flights leave Cancun at either 1:45 p.m. or 3:20 p.m. depending on the day. Fares start at $270 one way.

The Puerto Vallarta departures from Las Vegas leave Saturdays at 7:55 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. and last three hours. Return flights are Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 2:55 p.m. One-way fares to and from Puerto Vallarta, located on the Pacific Coast, start at $244.

Southwest last week announced seasonal nonstop flights between Reid International and Anchorage’s Ted Stevens International Airport and will begin May 14-15.

The first departure from Las Vegas is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. with a nearly 5½-hour flight time. Return flights leave Anchorage at 12:55 a.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 7:05 a.m. Fares start at $387 one way.

Southwest announced it is boosting year-over-year frequencies on eight routes in Las Vegas, where the airline offers nonstop service to 22 of the top 25 U.S. travel markets. The routes with varying increases are Nashville, Tennessee; Burbank, California; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Orlando, Florida; New Orleans; Reno; and Tampa, Florida.

Southwest first began flying routes to Mexico in July 2014, after it acquired Air Tran Airways, which already flew routes there. While it began routes from several U.S. cities, it held off flying from Las Vegas until 12 years later.

Southwest uses twin-engine Boeing 737 jets on all its routes.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.