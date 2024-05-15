Southwest to launch flights from Vegas to upstate New York

The service will be offered four times per week to start.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Southwest Airlines is launching new nonstop service from Las Vegas to Rochester, New York.

The service, which will begin Oct. 3, will be offered four times per week to start, according to an announcement from the county executive of Monroe County, New York. The service will be the first nonstop air service from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport since 2008.

“We continue revising our published flight schedule based on an updated expectation of new aircraft to be delivered into our fleet,” a Southwest spokesperson said via email. “In addition to slight tweaks to current flights within our network, the schedule modifications brought an opportunity to support travel demand between certain markets such as Rochester and Las Vegas.”

According to Monroe County, Rochester is the largest unserved domestic market for Las Vegas. The four-times-per-week service will add more than 700 seats weekly from Rochester to Las Vegas on Southwest’s 175-seat 737-8.

With around 270 daily flights to 66 destinations, Southwest Airlines is the largest air service carrier operating out of Las Vegas.