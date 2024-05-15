93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Southwest to launch flights from Vegas to upstate New York

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry ...
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
Rendering of the new Evel Knievel Museum at Mission Linen building. (Dapper Companies)
Construction starts on Vegas’ Evel Knievel Museum
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaiah Mobley (15) holds the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Summe ...
LVCVA approves sponsorships for 2 major sporting events
The Swimmin' Hole at Silverton Casino Lodge is now open. (Silverton)
Off-Strip hotel-casino unveils $10M pool deck ahead of summer season
Las Vegas is top domestic summer travel destination for US residents
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 3:51 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2024 - 4:05 pm

Southwest Airlines is launching new nonstop service from Las Vegas to Rochester, New York.

The service, which will begin Oct. 3, will be offered four times per week to start, according to an announcement from the county executive of Monroe County, New York. The service will be the first nonstop air service from Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport since 2008.

“We continue revising our published flight schedule based on an updated expectation of new aircraft to be delivered into our fleet,” a Southwest spokesperson said via email. “In addition to slight tweaks to current flights within our network, the schedule modifications brought an opportunity to support travel demand between certain markets such as Rochester and Las Vegas.”

According to Monroe County, Rochester is the largest unserved domestic market for Las Vegas. The four-times-per-week service will add more than 700 seats weekly from Rochester to Las Vegas on Southwest’s 175-seat 737-8.

With around 270 daily flights to 66 destinations, Southwest Airlines is the largest air service carrier operating out of Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Bigger may be better: Las Vegas-area airports set sights on expansion
recommend 2
Las Vegas sees big convention decline, visitation up slightly
recommend 3
Airlines now required to give automatic cash refunds for canceled and delayed flights
recommend 4
Allegiant reports rare loss in 1st quarter
recommend 5
Nevada among 15 states sought to help enforce airline consumer laws
recommend 6
Chinese toy company brings 1st Nevada store to Las Vegas Strip