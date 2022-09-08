Southwest to provide record number of flights in March

A new schedule was published Thursday by Southwest Airlines that shows 243 departing flights, an all-time high at Harry Reid International Airport.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Southwest Airlines, the busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday announced the largest Las Vegas schedule in the airline’s history.

The Dallas-based airline released its newest schedule for flight bookings, through April 10, listing up to 243 daily departures from Las Vegas beginning in March.

“We continue strengthening our network across North America with some of our largest schedules ever for our Denver and Las Vegas customers, and we’re thrilled to give everyone an ability to book now and plan their spring vacations early,” said Adam Decaire, vice president of network planning for Southwest.

The carrier’s published schedule offers up to 243 departures a day in March, an increase of 12 flights from February 2023’s published schedule.

The 243 daily flights beats the previous peak high of 240 Southwest had in 2009.

Southwest hopes to take advantage of the many college basketball championship tournaments staged in Southern Nevada in March as well as the city being at the center of several national parks and recreation areas that begin to flourish at the beginning of spring.

While the new schedule offers no new nonstop destinations from Las Vegas, it does bulk up the number of frequencies on popular routes.

“The Las Vegas growth is fueled by returning seasonal routes, additional frequencies and a focus on short- and medium-haul routes that are business-traveler friendly,” said Southwest spokesman Dan Landson.

In July, Southwest flew 1.72 million passengers for the month, a 13.4 percent increase over July 2021.

At 243 daily flights, Las Vegas would be second only to Denver’s 270 departures as the busiest station Southwest serves.

Southwest currently has 230 daily flights to 66 destinations and occupies 21 gates at Reid International. More than 3,700 people work for the airline in Las Vegas, which is the home of pilot and crew bases.

