Southwest to require passengers to wear face coverings

In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic, Southwest Airlines is introducing updated protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings.

Southwest, McCarran International Airport’s busiest carrier, revealed a list of updated safety measures in a news release issued Friday. It includes requiring customers to wear masks beginning May 11. If a customer arrives without a face covering, Southwest will provide one.

Additionally, all customer-facing employees will be required to wear face coverings effective Sunday.

“We feel extreme gratitude for those who are serving on the frontlines of this pandemic. And from our own frontlines to our back offices, we share an immense pride in the service we’re providing to Southwest customers for whom travel is essential right now,” Gary Kelly, Southwest chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Our sense of responsibility cannot be understated. In the future, we are committed to reconnecting our customers to people and places they love. So, as we warmly await their return, we add the Southwest Promise to a nearly 50-year commitment of unmatched hospitality and an unwavering focus on safety.”

The company outlined the increased safety guidelines, dubbed the Southwest Promise, to be followed at various points in the travel process.

Personal protection and wellness

In addition to requiring customer-facing employees to wear face masks, Southwest’s other employees will continue to comply with local requirements for wearing masks under various circumstances.

Before the requirement for Southwest passengers to wear masks takes effect May 11, the airline encourages customers to bring their own face mask or covering and hand sanitizer.

Southwest encourages any customer who feels ill or is experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to remain home and cancel or change his or her trip utilizing the company’s flexible policies.

Enhancing distance​​​​​​​

Beginning Saturday, the total number of passengers seated in the cabin will be reduced temporarily. This is being done to allow passengers to spread out in comfortable distances. Customers can still pick their seat, as Southwest will not be blocking seats or directing seating. Families or those traveling together may sit together.

Also beginning Saturday, Southwest will implement new boarding procedures in which groups of no more than 10 people at a time will be allowed to board sequentially by boarding position. Flight attendants also will provide guidance during deplaning to maintain distancing.

Southwest’s drink and snack service remains discontinued, but customers are allowed to bring snacks and nonalcoholic beverages on board.

Beginning this month, Plexiglass shields are being installed at ticket counters and gate podiums. Additionally, Southwest will be posting airport signage and floor markers to encourage social distancing in gate areas.

Customers are encouraged to download a mobile boarding pass before arriving at the airport via the Southwest mobile app to limit touch points.

Disinfection and cleaning

Crews are cleaning Southwest-leased spaces in airports, including ticket counters, gates and baggage claims, multiple times a day.

Sanitizing wipes will be available on board, upon customer request to touch up their personal space. The wipes will contain a solution proven safe and effective in aircraft settings.

New procedures will introduce additional cleaning between all flights to supplement the efforts of flight attendants.

Crews will continue nightly cleanings of all interior surfaces with broad-spectrum disinfectants and multipurpose cleaners, giving additional attention to higher touch-point areas. Those areas include the flight deck, galleys, lavatories, and at every tray table, armrest, seat belt, window, air vent, and buttons.

In hangars, Southwest began last month utilizing an electrostatic disinfectant and antimicrobial spray applied on every interior surface of the aircraft that kills viruses on contact and forms a protective shield for 30 days.

Southwest will continue utilizing HEPA filters to circulate air throughout the cabin on every flight, introducing fresh air into the cabin at regular intervals. The air filters remove 99.97 percent of airborne particles, according to Southwest.

