Southwest’s earnings slump despite more passengers

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, the busiest commercial air carrier operating in Las Vegas, reported slumping first-quarter earnings Thursday that failed to meet investors’ expectations, resulting in an early stock sell-off.

Southwest stock fell nearly 3 percent to $55.25 a share in early trading after the company announced before the market opened that net income for the quarter that ended March 31 was down 31.6 percent to $351 million.

Operating revenue inched up 1.2 percent to $4.88 billion for the quarter.

Earnings per share adjusted for nonrecurring costs fell to 61 cents a share, a penny short of of what Wall Street analysts had forecast. Southwest also missed analysts’ projections for revenue.

The airline, which offers an average 208 daily flights to McCarran International Airport and has a 40 percent market share in Las Vegas, said rising costs for labor and fuel dented earnings as it flew more passengers but took in less money.

The company has scheduled a conference call with investors late Thursday morning.

