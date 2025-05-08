Sphere hints at higher ticket prices for future Las Vegas events

Although the Sphere has dazzled Las Vegas visitors, the 17,000-seat performance venue continued to lose money in the first quarter of 2025.

A view of the Sphere and some of the Las Vegas Strip skyline on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sphere Entertainment Co. continues to lose money, but executives Thursday outlined how it plans to achieve profitability in its first-quarter earnings call.

Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan said a combination of initiatives is underway that he hopes would reverse current trends.

Without naming acts, Dolan said the pipeline of entertainers interested in performing at the 17,000-seat venue near The Venetian is full. He’s also interested in developing more Sphere venues worldwide, including smaller venues with similar technology in other markets, including domestically.

The Sphere and sister company MSG Networks reported a total operating loss of $78.6 million on revenue of $280.6 million for the quarter that ended March 31. A year ago in the same quarter, the company lost $40.4 million on revenue of $170.4 million.

The company attributed some of the loss to a tough comparison with 2024 when Las Vegas hosted Super Bowl 58 and the exosphere capitalized with several Super Bowl advertisements.

“We are focused on creating a diverse slate of original content for this new medium,” Dolan told investors. “This past quarter, we welcomed over half a million guests to the Sphere Experience, bringing total revenues for our original content category to over $500 million since its debut in October of 2023. These results continue to demonstrate the importance of original content to Sphere’s business model.”

In addition to producing concert films, including “V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film” featuring the Sphere’s initial residency of U2, and “Postcard from Earth,” Daron Aronofsky’s science fiction account that demonstrated the Sphere’s capabilities, Dolan said more original content is in production. He also hinted that ticket prices would be going up.

“Well, ‘Postcards from Earth’ was what we call around here, our first pancake,” Dolan said. “So, yes, we’re expecting the second pancake to be better. Maybe we’ll add some blueberries in. But, I think both productions take better advantage of the medium, are going to be more experiential, more impactful, and so therefore a better product. And along with a better product, yes, comes probably higher ticket prices.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.