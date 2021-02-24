Spirit adding routes from Las Vegas to Louisville, Milwaukee

Spirit Airlines is adding two new routes to Las Vegas connecting Louisville, Kentucky and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Sin City.

A Spirit Airlines aircraft takes off from McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Spirit Airlines is adding two new routes that will connect Las Vegas with Louisville, Kentucky, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Flights between Las Vegas and Louisville begin May 27, while the route connecting Wisconsin starts June 24, the airline announced this week.

“We’ve had our eye on Milwaukee for a long time, and we’re excited to bring our unique value proposition to the Brew City,” John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “Plus, we’ll get to introduce travelers to the Derby City’s mix of outdoor beauty, art and history, not to mention the bourbon.”

The pair of new destinations comes on the heels of a flight to Orange County in Southern California announced in September.

