Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport

A Spirit Airlines aircraft taxis at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Spirit Airlines flights accounted for all but three flight cancellations Thursday at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.

Twenty-seven of the 30 canceled flights originating from McCarran Thursday were tied to the Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The other three nixed flights were two from Allegiant Air and one from American Airlines.

“We appreciate the ongoing efforts of the airline to reach out to travelers about the status of their flight before they arrive at the airport,” said Joe Rajchel, McCarran spokesman. “We continue to recommend that passengers check their flight status on the Spirit website prior to departing for the airport.”

The cancellations at McCarran were part of a rash of Spirit cancellations Thursday at airports nationwide, as FlightAware data showed 53 percent of its scheduled flights, or 425 flights, were canceled.

Spirit media representatives weren’t available for comment Thursday on the continued flight delays plaguing the airline nationally for much of the week.

