63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Spirit to begin nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Charleston, S.C.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 11:38 am
 
A Spirit Airlines plane takes flight from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesda ...
A Spirit Airlines plane takes flight from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spirit Airlines, the second-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, will inaugurate nonstop service to and from Charleston, South Carolina, the company announced Wednesday.

Airline officials said Spirit will offer flights five times a week, beginning Sept. 7. The new service — the only nonstop flights operated between the two cities — is part of Spirit’s expansion to Charleston.

The airline also announced daily flights between Charleston and Philadelphia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Newark, New Jersey, that began Wednesday.

Spirit will inaugurate the Las Vegas route with special introductory fares starting at $99 one way for travel from Sept. 7 through Oct. 18.

“It’s an exciting time at Charleston International Airport,” Elliott Summey, executive director and chief executive officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said in a news release. “We are pleased to have Spirit Airlines join us and even happier to have them announce more destinations on their first day of service for Charleston and the Lowcountry to enjoy. Lowcountry travelers have long been asking for a route to Las Vegas and we are thrilled to have Spirit offer a new nonstop flight to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
2
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
3
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
4
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
5
Suspect arrested within hour of stabbing death of a man near UNLV
Suspect arrested within hour of stabbing death of a man near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Southwest flight returns to Las Vegas after pilot falls ill, FAA says
Southwest flight returns to Las Vegas after pilot falls ill, FAA says
Deal to merge two airlines facing federal antitrust lawsuit
Deal to merge two airlines facing federal antitrust lawsuit
Reid Airport has highest February passenger counts in history
Reid Airport has highest February passenger counts in history
Frontier holding ‘lottery’ to give away 5 million loyalty card miles
Frontier holding ‘lottery’ to give away 5 million loyalty card miles
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas
US 95 offramp to close for month near downtown Las Vegas
Taking off: New Las Vegas training facility to help pilots
Taking off: New Las Vegas training facility to help pilots