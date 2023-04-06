Spirit to begin nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Charleston, S.C.

The second-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport will fly the route five times a week and offer an introductory fare of $99 one way.

A Spirit Airlines plane takes flight from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spirit Airlines, the second-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, will inaugurate nonstop service to and from Charleston, South Carolina, the company announced Wednesday.

Airline officials said Spirit will offer flights five times a week, beginning Sept. 7. The new service — the only nonstop flights operated between the two cities — is part of Spirit’s expansion to Charleston.

The airline also announced daily flights between Charleston and Philadelphia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Newark, New Jersey, that began Wednesday.

Spirit will inaugurate the Las Vegas route with special introductory fares starting at $99 one way for travel from Sept. 7 through Oct. 18.

“It’s an exciting time at Charleston International Airport,” Elliott Summey, executive director and chief executive officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said in a news release. “We are pleased to have Spirit Airlines join us and even happier to have them announce more destinations on their first day of service for Charleston and the Lowcountry to enjoy. Lowcountry travelers have long been asking for a route to Las Vegas and we are thrilled to have Spirit offer a new nonstop flight to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

