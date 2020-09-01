Spirit to offer nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Orange County

Daily nonstop flights will kick off Nov. 17 between McCarran International Airport and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

A Spirit Airlines flight prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Spirit Airlines will launch a new nonstop flight between Las Vegas and Orange County in Southern California this fall.

Daily nonstop flights will kick off Nov. 17 between McCarran International Airport and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, the airline announced Tuesday.

The announcement also included new nonstop flights between John Wayne Airport and Oakland, California.

“We are excited to bring more low-cost options to our Southern California guests with new service to John Wayne Airport,” John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s vice president of network planning, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a quick trip to Las Vegas or to the Bay Area, Los Angeles area residents will love our low fares, signature service and on-time performance.”

Spirit will offer a daily flight between Las Vegas and Santa Ana and two daily flights from Santa Ana to Oakland International Airport.

The flights to Las Vegas from Orange County will allow travelers to connect to 15 major U.S. cities, while those traveling to Southern California will land in close proximity to Disneyland, offering Las Vegas Valley residents an opportunity for a quick getaway once the theme park reopens.

“We are excited to welcome a new airline partner, Spirit Airlines, to John Wayne Airport,” Airport Director Barry Rondinella said in a statement. “Spirit Airlines joins our diverse group of carriers with routes servicing Las Vegas and Oakland, providing additional travel options for our passengers.”

