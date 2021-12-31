Sporadic flight cancellations, delays continue at Las Vegas airport

The airport’s website showed that problems for travelers at the airport in Las Vegas primarily involved canceled arriving flights, with at least seven arriving flights at Harry Reid scratched.

McCarran International Airport is officially renamed Harry Reid International Airport during a ceremony at the Las Vegas airport Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Harry Reid was a longtime senator and senate majority leader from Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sporadic flight delays and cancellations continued at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday as airlines continued to deal with inclement weather and the spread of the omicron variant across the nation.

The airport’s website showed that problems for travelers at the Las Vegas airport primarily involved canceled arriving flights, with at least seven arriving flights at Reid scratched. Several others were delayed.

Flight departures were mostly on time, with three departing flight canceled as of mid-morning, according to the airline’s website.

The problems were more pronounced at other airports around the country. By midday Friday on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,300 U.S. flights and 2,700 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware. That compared with about 1,400 U.S. cancellations for all of Thursday.

That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve above 9,000.

The online website Flightview indicates that most of the major airlines, from Spirit to United to Delta, were listing some delays or cancellations. Las Vegas-based Allegiant also reported a handful of flights canceled.

Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas and have continued throughout this week. From Sunday to Thursday, more than 240 flights into or out of Reid airport were canceled.

“Be prepared, check with your airline for flight status updates and get here early,” said airport spokeswoman Stacey Kepler.

