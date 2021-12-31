59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Tourism

Sporadic flight cancellations, delays continue at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 12:03 pm
 
McCarran International Airport is officially renamed Harry Reid International Airport during a ...
McCarran International Airport is officially renamed Harry Reid International Airport during a ceremony at the Las Vegas airport Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Harry Reid was a longtime senator and senate majority leader from Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sporadic flight delays and cancellations continued at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday as airlines continued to deal with inclement weather and the spread of the omicron variant across the nation.

The airport’s website showed that problems for travelers at the Las Vegas airport primarily involved canceled arriving flights, with at least seven arriving flights at Reid scratched. Several others were delayed.

Flight departures were mostly on time, with three departing flight canceled as of mid-morning, according to the airline’s website.

The problems were more pronounced at other airports around the country. By midday Friday on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,300 U.S. flights and 2,700 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware. That compared with about 1,400 U.S. cancellations for all of Thursday.

That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve above 9,000.

The online website Flightview indicates that most of the major airlines, from Spirit to United to Delta, were listing some delays or cancellations. Las Vegas-based Allegiant also reported a handful of flights canceled.

Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas and have continued throughout this week. From Sunday to Thursday, more than 240 flights into or out of Reid airport were canceled.

“Be prepared, check with your airline for flight status updates and get here early,” said airport spokeswoman Stacey Kepler.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
2
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
3
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3
4
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
5
Raiders’ banged-up secondary getting lift from depth chart
Raiders’ banged-up secondary getting lift from depth chart
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST