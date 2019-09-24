State tourism commission approves improvement district for Area 15

The Nevada Commission on Tourism approves diverting a portion of sales tax revenue to support a tourism improvement district for Area 15 in Las Vegas.

Chris Wink is director of content at the under-development Area 15, set to open in early 2020. (The Vox Agency)

The Nevada Commission on Tourism has determined that a planned art and retail project south of Palace Station will draw more than half of its visitors from out of town and qualifies as a tourism improvement district.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to support a proposal from the Las Vegas City Council for Area 15, a 15-acre project with a curated, interactive common area from the Santa Fe, New Mexico-based art collective Meow Wolf; indoor and outdoor event space; and food cart and retail kiosk spots.

The Area 15 complex, north of Desert Inn Road and west of Interstate 15, once held a Scandia miniature golf complex but has been unused for years.

The process of establishing a tourism improvement district now goes back to the City Council, which is expected to consider an ordinance establishing the district at its Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 meetings.

A consultant for the project estimates that non-Nevada residents visiting Las Vegas would account for 57.2 percent of the sales tax collected at Area 15, qualifying it for tourism improvement district status. As a qualified district, 3.13 percent of tax revenue would be diverted directly to the development of the area — an estimated $688,000 annually for the 10 years the district would be in place.

Many of the state’s tourism improvement district funds go toward securing bonds, but the city doesn’t anticipate bonding for the project so funds would be collected by Clark County, apportioned to the city, then invested in the Area 15 project.

While Clark County publicly supported the Area 15 tourism improvement district, the chairwoman of the County Commission said she wasn’t happy with the plan when the city made a presentation to commissioners in July.

“Philosophically, I hate this,” said Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “I’m opposed to it. I was opposed to it in the Legislature. I think it’s a bunch of crap, to be honest.”

If the district is formed, government entities would see $13.7 million diverted — more than half of which would normally go to Clark County.

