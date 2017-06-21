State tourism commission awards nearly $1M in marketing grants

Gov. Brian Sandoval. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Commission on Tourism on Wednesday awarded nearly a million dollars in rural marketing grants, including $51,000 to Las Vegas-area events and promotions.

The state commission awards the grants to help small organizations produce marketing materials and develop websites to attract visitors to the state.

Most of the grants are awarded for rural causes, divided into six geographic territories across the state.

Commission officials received 192 grant requests totaling $1.7 million and made 159 awards.

In other business, the commission received an update on this year’s Governor’s Global Tourism Summit Dec. 4-5 at the Flamingo in Las Vegas and received a report on plans to commission an official painted portrait of Gov. Brian Sandoval.

The tourism summit will have the theme of “Nevada Welcomes the World” and will include speakers and panels addressing international travel to the state.

The portrait for Sandoval is being handled by the commission as the overseer of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. State lawmakers unanimously approved Assembly Bill 500 to designate $25,000 for the Sandoval portrait, which will hang in the Capitol in Carson City.

A request for proposals will be issued next month for the portrait.

