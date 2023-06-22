75°F
Tourism

Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 2:57 pm
 
A passenger looks for a parking space at the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid in ...
A passenger looks for a parking space at the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid international Airport in February 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An airport staff parking lot is seen just north of the Terminal 1 parking garage at Harry Reid ...
An airport staff parking lot is seen just north of the Terminal 1 parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Passengers enter the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid international Airport, on ...
Passengers enter the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid international Airport, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport officials are warning visitors to not back into parking spots.

The airport tweeted Wednesday that vehicles that back into spots will be cited, and that visitors must park so that their back license plate is visible.

Visitors must pull forward into spots regardless if they have a front license plate or not, the airport tweeted.

Signs are posted in airport parking lots to remind visitors of the parking policy, and are located at lot entry points where guests obtain their ticket for parking, the airport said.

