Las Vegas Strip resorts rolling out values amid tourism slump

Against the backdrop of declining visitation, a handful of Las Vegas casinos on the Strip are rolling out promotions aimed at bargain-seeking travelers.

Is Las Vegas returning to its roots? Officials promote ‘better value’ with new deals

Against the backdrop of declining visitation, a handful of Las Vegas casinos on the Strip are rolling out promotions aimed at bargain-seeking travelers.

Caesars Entertainment introduced a $300 stay-and-dine package for three of its mid-Strip properties — Harrah’s, The Linq and Flamingo. The deal includes a two-night stay with a $200 food and beverage credit. Taxes and resort fees are included in the package price.

“There’s no better time to visit Vegas, and this package is an incredible value in the heart of The Strip,” said Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of the three resorts.

Meanwhile, Sahara hotel-casino at the north end of the Strip is bringing back its “All-In Experience,” a curated bundle of offerings designed to combine convenience, affordability and premium amenities. Rates start at $69 per night in the newly renovated hotel with no resort fee and include perks such as a $25 daily dining credit at Balla Italian Soul, a free room upgrade, late check-out, complimentary pool access, self-parking and digital savings pass benefits like discounted tickets to Magic Mike Live and spa services.

“The ‘All-In Experience’ struck a chord with our guests this summer,” said Paul Hobson, general manager of Sahara Las Vegas. “We’re bringing it back this fall to deliver even more value and ensure every stay feels effortless, memorable and uniquely Las Vegas.”

The promotions come as Las Vegas continues to navigate a slowdown in tourism. Visitor volume in Las Vegas has fallen sharply over the summer, with back-to-back double-digit percentage declines in June and July, 11 percent and 12 percent, respectively, compared with the same months in 2024.

The downturn has heightened competition among resorts to attract leisure travelers and midweek visitors.

Other properties across the city have also been rolling out deals. Resorts World Las Vegas eliminated parking fees and waived resort fees on select rooms. The Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas offered an all-inclusive deal for $125 per night, Station Casinos is promoting $1.99 margaritas and $3 beers and shots, and Circa launched a $400 all-in package.

Both Caesars and Sahara are emphasizing bundled deals that provide transparency and simplicity, giving guests multiple perks in a single package rather than separate add-ons.

Caesars’ package is available for immediate booking through Dec. 31, while Sahara’s “All-In Experience” must be booked by Sept. 8 for stays through Jan. 4.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.