Strip megaresort debuts Apple Wallet digital room key

Guests no longer need a separate hotel app to use their mobile device as room keys at one major Strip casino hotel.

Resorts World Las Vegas now lets visitors tap into their rooms using Apple Wallet, marking a first-of-its-kind rollout for a major property on the Strip.

The $4.3 billion resort, which opened in 2021 with a focus on high-tech hospitality, worked with access-control firm Dormakaba and guest-experience provider Alliants to launch the feature. It reflects a growing push among Vegas resorts to streamline digital services and reduce physical touchpoints without sacrificing security, according to a news release.

“We have always been pioneering on our quest to provide the best guest experience — and we’ve never been afraid to be on the leading edge, especially when it comes to offering digital-first experiences like room key in Apple Wallet to our guests,” said Shannon McCallum, vice president of hotel operations at Resorts World.

Guests can access their room or hotel facilities by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near the door’s NFC (near field communication) reader.

With Express Mode, the device does not need to wake up or unlock to use the digital key. The automatic power reserve feature ensures guests can enter their room even if their device has a low battery.

A room key can also be shared with other iOS users through a messaging app or AirDrop.

The new technology at Resorts World does not require guests to download a property- or brand-specific app, which differs from what other Las Vegas properties currently offer.

