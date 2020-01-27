SuperShuttle to halt Las Vegas airport operations Friday

Airport van service SuperShuttle is ceasing their Las Vegas operations effective Friday, according to customer service representative Kell Jones.

Some of the 15vehicles bought by SuperShuttle for its residential service are shown in the shuttle service lot at 3564 W. Naples Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas area travelers will have one less option to get to and from McCarran International Airport after this week.

Jones said the company had been bought out and it was no longer in service, with Friday being the last business day in Las Vegas.

A prerecorded message on SuperShuttle’s hot line said the company was serving only Las Vegas, Austin, Texas, Miami, Hawaii, Cancun, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Cleveland, West Palm Beach, Kansas City and Jacksonville, Florida.

The on-demand shuttle service offered rides in its signature blue vans with yellow lettering and once served over 80 airports worldwide. It began its Las Vegas operations in 2013 between McCarran and Strip resorts, expanding to residential pick up service in 2014.

Blackstreet Capital Holdings in September acquired SuperShuttle, ending service in the majority of the cities it operated in on Dec. 31.

