Survey says most Las Vegas visitors satisfied with their stays

Tourists take photographs along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacob ...
Tourists take photographs along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 10:43 am
 

A new report says most visitors to Las Vegas say the city met or exceeded their expectations when they came.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s 2024 Visitor Profile, released Tuesday, also said there are more repeat visitors that are spending more when they’re here, more higher-income visitors, but fewer 20-somethings and more millennials and Gen-Xers visiting the city.

LVCVA Research Center Director Kevin Bagger summarized the 50-page report for the LVCVA board of directors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

