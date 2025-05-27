98°F
Tentative agreement reached by Culinary Union for Las Vegas airport

Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2025 - 4:58 pm
 

A tentative agreement has been reached on a five-year labor contract for an estimated 1,100 food workers at Harry Reid International Airport.

Representatives of UNITE HERE Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced Friday that it had reached an agreement with HMS Host, which oversees several food venues at the airport that serves Las Vegas.

HMSHost workers include fast food workers, food servers, cooks, bartenders and porters at the airport. Food venues under the new contract include workers at Chili’s Restaurant, California Pizza Kitchen, Ruby’s Diner, PGA Golf Restaurant, Chop House E Gate, Carl’s Jr., Burger King, Starbucks and Dunkin’.

The union is still negotiating a contract for an estimated 400 workers classified as DBEs, disadvantaged business owners. Fast-food workers employed at Wendy’s, Aunt Annie’s, Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Village Pub, Jimmy John’s, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Jersey Mikes are a part of that category.

A representative of HMSHost did not respond to a request for comment.

Workers would next vote to ratify the proposed contract.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

