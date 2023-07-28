111°F
Tourism

Terminal 1 parking spots full at Hary Reid airport

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2023 - 3:07 pm
 
People wait for riding taxies at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday, June 30, 2023, in La ...
People wait for riding taxies at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Travelers planning to leave a vehicle at Harry Reid International Airport will need to use Terminal 3.

The airport announced in a tweet at 2:40 p.m. Friday that the Terminal 1 Parking Garage and T1 Economy Lot were full.

“Allow time to find a space and possibly ride a shuttle to your terminal, the tweet also said. “Pay attention for notifications on the digital signage on airport roadways.”

