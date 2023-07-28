Terminal 1 parking spots full at Hary Reid airport
The airport announced in a tweet at 2:40 p.m. Friday that the Terminal 1 Parking Garage and T1 Economy Lot were full.
Travelers planning to leave a vehicle at Harry Reid International Airport will need to use Terminal 3.
“Allow time to find a space and possibly ride a shuttle to your terminal, the tweet also said. “Pay attention for notifications on the digital signage on airport roadways.”