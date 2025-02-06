70°F
This airline is launching Las Vegas-Washington D.C. flights

A ground crew member directs a plane back from a gate near a Frontier Airlines jet at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, December 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights between Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport and Las Vegas beginning in May. (Review-Journal file photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2025 - 2:32 pm
 

Frontier Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights between Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport and Las Vegas beginning in May.

The Denver-based airline, the sixth-busiest commercial carrier at Harry Reid International Airport serving nearly 4 million passengers to Las Vegas in 2024, announced the new route as part of a broad expansion at the suburban Washington airport.

After retreating from Dulles in 2022, Frontier came back with Florida routes in the fall. It will compete on the Las Vegas-Dulles route with United Airlines, which has 20 nonstop round-trip flights a week.

The Las Vegas flights to Dulles begin May 1 and will leave Reid daily at 11 p.m., arriving in Washington the next day at 6:31 a.m. The return flight leaves Washington at 8:01 a.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 10:16 a.m.

The airline will use twin-engine 186-passenger Airbus A320neo jets on the route.

Frontier is introducing the new route with promotional fares of $69 one way.

Three airports serve the Washington D.C. area: Dulles in Virginia, Baltimore-Washington International in Maryland and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in central Washington. Several airlines have nonstop flights to and from each airport.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.

