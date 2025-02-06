This airline is launching Las Vegas-Washington D.C. flights

The daily non-stop round trips between Harry Reid International Airport and Dulles International in suburban Washington adds to Frontier’s expansion there.

Frontier Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights between Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport and Las Vegas beginning in May. (Review-Journal file photo)

A ground crew member directs a plane back from a gate near a Frontier Airlines jet at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, December 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Denver-based airline, the sixth-busiest commercial carrier at Harry Reid International Airport serving nearly 4 million passengers to Las Vegas in 2024, announced the new route as part of a broad expansion at the suburban Washington airport.

After retreating from Dulles in 2022, Frontier came back with Florida routes in the fall. It will compete on the Las Vegas-Dulles route with United Airlines, which has 20 nonstop round-trip flights a week.

The Las Vegas flights to Dulles begin May 1 and will leave Reid daily at 11 p.m., arriving in Washington the next day at 6:31 a.m. The return flight leaves Washington at 8:01 a.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 10:16 a.m.

The airline will use twin-engine 186-passenger Airbus A320neo jets on the route.

Frontier is introducing the new route with promotional fares of $69 one way.

Three airports serve the Washington D.C. area: Dulles in Virginia, Baltimore-Washington International in Maryland and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in central Washington. Several airlines have nonstop flights to and from each airport.

