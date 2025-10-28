This airline is offering special Mardi Gras flights from Las Vegas

In a bid to generate travel to New Orleans, Frontier Airlines will fly nonstop from Las Vegas for 10 days in February around the Mardi Gras celebration.

How government shutdown disruptions outside Las Vegas could affect flights here

Frontier Airlines will add nonstop flights between Las Vegas and New Orleans for 10 days in February for passengers wanting to attend Mardi Gras. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Frontier Airlines will add nonstop flights between Las Vegas and New Orleans for 10 days in February for passengers wanting to attend Mardi Gras.

Daily flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will operate Feb. 12-22. Mardi Gras parades and festivities are scheduled Feb. 17.

The service is part of Frontier’s effort to stimulate travel to New Orleans by adding flights from 22 airports, 12 of which are new routes and 10 existing routes with increased flight frequencies.

Airlines in the past have experimented with new routes with flights driven by special events. American Airlines and Air France have tried special flight routes based around CES in Las Vegas, and Air France will be inaugurating nonstop flights between Paris and Las Vegas from April through October next year after starting with a January tryout.

“Mardi Gras is one of the most iconic celebrations in the U.S. and we are excited to provide celebrants from across the country with easy, affordable access to the Big Easy this February,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.