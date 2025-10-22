This airline is starting seasonal nonstop air service to Paris

The French flag carrier will begin seasonal nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Paris on the airline’s Airbus A350 twin-engine jets.

New seasonal nonstop air service between Las Vegas and Paris will begin April 15 after Air France, the nation’s flag-carrier airline, opted to initiate service without seeing the results of a post-CES “tryout.”

The 10½-hour flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 24 on the airline’s twin-engine Airbus A350-900 jets, capable of carrying up to 440 passengers.

Tickets go on sale on the airfrance.us website Wednesday.

“The expansion of our international air service to include nonstop flights from Paris to Las Vegas is a game-changer and opens an exciting new gateway to the European market,” Clark County Department of Aviation Director James Chrisley said in an emailed statement.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Air France, highlighted by the success of the CES charter service, has laid the foundation for this exciting new route,” he said. “This partnership will not only enhance global connectivity but also create lasting economic benefits for our community and the entire region.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said the air service between Harry Reid International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle International Airport will bring 26,892 seats to Las Vegas per season, and will generate an estimated $34.7 million in direct economic impact and $57.5 million in overall impact per year.

When flights begin, Air France Flight 56 will leave Paris at 1:40 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 3:35 p.m., local time. Return flights leave Las Vegas at 5:50 p.m., arriving in Paris at 1:05 p.m., the next day.

Earlier this year, Air France announced it was giving Las Vegas a “tryout” by extending its traditional Consumer Electronics Show special service from six flights during convention week to three flights per week from January 3-23. The airline apparently changed direction with Wednesday’s announcement of seasonal service.

“We are thrilled to announce our new nonstop service between Las Vegas and Paris, our 19th U.S. destination, further expanding Air France’s presence in the United States,” Nicolas Henin, general manager of North America at Air France-KLM, said in an emailed release.

“This exciting new route will connect travelers from Las Vegas and the greater Southwest to Paris and our extensive global network across Europe and beyond,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming our customers aboard our state-of-the-art Airbus A350 and offering them the exceptional elegance, comfort and service that define the Air France experience.”

The long-range widebody Airbus A350 is known for its operational reliability and fuel economy.

The LVCVA reported that in 2024, Las Vegas welcomed nearly 1.2 million visitors from Europe with 86,000 of those coming from France.

Las Vegas also is served year-round by KLM, a sister company to Air France, with up to seven weekly flights between Reid International and Amsterdam’s Schiphol International Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.