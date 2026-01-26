This airline plans to bring lounge to Las Vegas airport in ‘29

Delta Air Lines made a broad announcement about building and expanding airport lounges and a new facility will come to Reid International Airport in 2029.

A traveler is assisted at the Delta Air Lines counter at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’ll take awhile, but Delta Air Lines plans to build its first-ever Delta Sky Club airport lounge at Harry Reid International Airport.

The Atlanta-based commercial air carrier, currently the second busiest at Reid, announced Friday that a Delta Sky Club will be coming to the Las Vegas airport in 2029.

The Las Vegas lounge plan is part of a broad announcement Delta made on investments and expansions of its lounge program nationwide.

“Expansions like these give us the opportunity to not only serve more customers, but to look closely at how we’re serving them — through the design, flow and amenities provided,” Claude Roussel, vice president of Delta Sky Clubs and lounge experience, said in a release. “In Philadelphia, we’ve created a space with more seats, a more intuitive layout and regionally inspired art that bring the city’s character into the lounge experience.”

Delta, which was named the “Official Airline of Sphere” earlier this month, detailed the next phase of its investment to enhance and expand its network of Delta Sky Clubs in an announcement Friday, with plans for several new and significantly upgraded clubs across the U.S. over the coming years.

Delta announced plans for the opening of a fully relocated and renovated Delta Sky Club at Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, scheduled for 2027 with a relocated and expanded club coming to Tampa International Airport as part of the airport’s New Airside D in 2028.

It also opened new clubs in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Orlando in 2025.

The airline, which brought more than 5 million passengers to and from Las Vegas in 2025, also more than doubled the capacity of its club at Philadelphia International Airport and added 15 percent more seats across three clubs at Hartfield Atlanta International Airport, Delta’s largest hub.

Delta celebrated its 100th anniversary with a special corporate presentation at Sphere in January 2025 at CES.

Airport lounges have become an important new attribute at Reid, which added three bank-sponsored lounges in 2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.-affiliated Chase Bank and Chase Travel opened a two-story, 4,590-square-foot Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club in the airport’s C gates in December.

Credit card companies Capital One and American Express opened lounges in the D gates earlier in the year.

Developing new lounge space has been one of the goals of new Clark County Aviation Director James Chrisley since he took on the role in September.

