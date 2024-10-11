This airline will bring ‘semi-private’ model to Reid International

It started as “Uber for jets,” but Aero has evolved into a semi-private luxury flying experience on sleek black twin-engine jets.

The Embraer ERJ135 twin-engine jets have two-across seating so that every passenger has both a window and aisle seat. (Courtesy Aero)

An airline that bridges the gap between first-class commercial airline flights and private charter jets will begin flying to Las Vegas with scheduled weekend service from Los Angeles in December and will kick off by flying a special round trip for next month’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Los Angeles-based Aero, which uses 16-passenger, twin-engine Embraer ERJ135 jets, will begin scheduled service Dec. 27 on Fridays and Sundays.

The company announced this week that it plans a special “Jet In, Jet Out” itinerary that will bring passengers to Las Vegas in time for the Nov. 23 Formula One race, then return to Los Angeles Nov. 24 at 2:20 a.m., the first departure from Harry Reid International Airport after the race.

Aero’s scheduled itinerary beginning in December includes a 2:30 p.m. Friday departure from Van Nuys Airport, returning at 4:30 p.m.. and on Sundays, leaving Van Nuys at 10:30 a.m. and returning at 12:20 p.m. Flights are just over an hour long.

Tickets are $777 one way.

“We call ourselves semi-private,” said Chief Operating Officer Mikael Pelet. “What Aero offers is an ultra premium experience. And we pride ourselves in offering a private-like experience, but for a fraction of the cost. Not only a fraction of the financial cost, but also a fraction of the environmental impact of flying private.”

The Aero experience includes two checked bags including oversized sports equipment like golf clubs and bicycles, in-flight meals with seasonal menus from Erewhon, a renowned Los Angeles grocer, as well as a premium open bar. Starlink Wi-Fi provides connectivity for guests to browse, work, or stream their favorite shows.

The jet cabin has two-across seating so every passenger has a window and aisle seat.

The cabin is also pet friendly and Aero welcomes passengers to bring dogs or cats with complimentary dog treats available.

Pelet said Las Vegas flights were added because of customer demand. Most passengers have learned about Aero through word of mouth and through flights to other destinations from Van Nuys to Palm Spring and Napa, California; Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico; Aspen, Colorado; and seasonally to Sun Valley, Idaho. The airline also provides charter service to any destination.

Aero first came to Las Vegas in February with special flights for Super Bowl 58 and it also took passengers to the Coachella Music Festival. Palet said it’s possible that additional flights could be added in advance of special Las Vegas events, including Raiders home games, college sports or other festivals and concerts.

Conceived by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, Aero began as a software platform to simplify the booking process of private jets, aiming to become the “Uber for jets.” The company eventually evolved into its semi-private commercial air travel model.

Aero flights will arrive and depart from a private terminal in Van Nuys and from a private terminal on the west side of Reid International. The initial arrival of the Formula One flight will be at the Signature Aviation operation, but it hasn’t been determined which terminal will be used for scheduled flights beginning in December.

