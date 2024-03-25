This airline’s first red-eye flights will come to Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ airport has a history of offering late-night flights, but this is the first time Reid airport’s busiest commercial air carrier has considered it.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

When Southwest Airlines introduces late-night flights in a couple of years, Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport will be one of the first on the list.

The Washington Post reported last week that Southwest Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green told an air travel conference that when late-night flights — known in the industry as “red-eyes” — begin, Hawaii and Las Vegas would be the first airports to get them.

“We’ve previously shared plans to start overnight flying as we look to increase revenue while providing additional service to our customers,” a Southwest representative said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Before these flights can begin, there’s a wide range of work that needs to be completed which is anticipated to take place over the next few years.”

The move is believed to be in connection with the Dallas-based airline’s plan to grow at a time when Boeing Corp. has announced that its aircraft deliveries to Southwest have been slowed.

In November, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan hinted that late-night flying was being explored as an evolution of the airline, which is Reid International’s busiest commercial air carrier.

“We don’t have any other specifics to share except our plans to offer these types of flights in leisure markets where they would make sense for our customers and in places where Southwest has a large presence such as Hawaii and Las Vegas,” the company said.

Green said at the conference that Southwest may provide up to 50 late-night flights a day.

Late-night flying is beneficial to the airline because it can use its existing fleet of aircraft for longer hours. It can be beneficial to customers because late-night flights are generally sold at lower rates than most other tickets.

West-to-east late-night flying is popular because passengers from western destinations can arrive in the early morning on the East Coast for breakfast meetings.

Southwest never started late-night flying early in its operation because its reservation system didn’t have the capacity to do it. But the airline has since upgraded its reservation system and it’s now capable of offering them.

When America West Airlines, a predecessor to what is now American Airlines, operated between 1981 and 2007, it used the Las Vegas airport, then known as McCarran International, as a “night hub” for late-night flying. Most of America West’s flights left Las Vegas after 9 p.m.

Earlier this month, Southwest said Las Vegas could be one of the cities impacted by Boeing’s inability to deliver 737-7 and 737-8 MAX jets as scheduled. Instead of 79 MAX jets to be delivered in the next few years, Boeing adjusted its delivery to 46 planes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

