This area makes up most visitors by airplane to Las Vegas

Four Southern California airports provide 9 percent of the Las Vegas airport’s domestic passengers while this city is the biggest international source of customers.

Former Allegiant Air employee accused of stealing nearly $300K in luggage claims

Travelers are seen at baggage claim in Harry Reid International Airport's Terminal 1 on the first day of national enforcement of the Real ID Act Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Los Angeles area continued to be Las Vegas’ top domestic market for air travel in 2024, even as the total number of passengers dipped slightly from 2023, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported.

The LVCVA’s air feeder market traffic report also said Canada continued as the top international market for passenger traffic, supplying nearly half 2024’s total inbound international travelers. Canadian traffic was up 7.8 percent from 2023, according to the report that covered a timeframe prior to political rhetoric involving tariffs and President Donald Trump’s statement that he hoped Canada would become the United States’ 51st state.

Canada’s top market to Las Vegas was Toronto, Ontario, with 281,682 passengers, a 1.3 percent decline from 2023, followed by Vancouver, British Columbia, 213,257, up 22.5 percent from a year earlier.

Mexico City was the third busiest international source market with 192,634, down 10.5 percent from 2023, followed by London’s Heathrow International Airport, 188,755, up 11.9 percent from a year earlier.

The rest of the international top 10 were Calgary, Alberta (175,264, down 5.8 percent), Guadalajara, Mexico (122,943, up 22.5 percent), Edmonton, Alberta (88,045, down 7.3 percent), Montreal, Quebec (84,987, up 19.9 percent), Seoul, South Korea (72,828, up 33.3 percent) and Monterrey, Mexico (62,782, up 41.1 percent).

International traffic overall was up 15.5 percent to 1.9 million passengers in 2024.

Aer Lingus introduced nonstop flights between Dublin, Ireland, and Las Vegas in 2024, generating 5,819 passengers for 24th place. The biggest increase in passengers occurred from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, up 1,233.7 percent to 9,256 passengers.

Domestic air traffic

On the domestic side, the Los Angeles area, which includes air traffic from Los Angeles International, Burbank, Long Beach and Ontario, California, represented 9 percent of the total domestic traffic with 1.8 million passengers.

The second-busiest market to Harry Reid International Airport came from the San Francisco area, 1.4 million passengers, up 3.3 percent, which included flights from San Francisco International, Oakland and San Jose.

The rest of the top 10 domestic sources: the New York area (John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark, New Jersey), 903,406, up 4.8 percent; the Chicago area (O’Hare and Midway), 809,767, up 1.5 percent; the Dallas area (Dallas-Fort Worth and Love Field), 757,765, up 1.5 percent; the Seattle area (SeaTac and Paine Field), 725,669, down 1.7 percent; Denver International, 624,097, down 1.8 percent; Houston area (George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby), 555,107, down 1.6 percent; San Diego International, 510,800, flat; and the Washington D.C. area (Dulles, Reagan National and Baltimore-Washington), 489,367, down 1.1 percent.

The biggest percentage increase came from Buffalo, New York, up 17.8 percent to 65,611 passengers, while the biggest decline occurred from Cincinnati, down 12.4 percent to 135,133 passengers.

The overall domestic passenger rate rose 0.2 percent to 20.2 million incoming passengers.

Not surprisingly, the state with the largest number of incoming passengers in 2024 was California, 4.5 million, representing 22.2 percent of the total.

It was followed by Texas (2.2 million, 11 percent of the total), Florida (1.1 million, 5.5 percent), Washington (941,755, 4.7 percent) and Illinois (861,491, 4.3 percent).

The state with the largest growth since 2023: Mississippi, up 44.6 percent to 28,196 passengers.

There are no direct nonstop flights to Las Vegas from the state of Delaware.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.