Top 10 highest selling vehicles at the 2023 Las Vegas Mecum Auction
Mecum Auctions put over 1,000 vehicles for auction at its Las Vegas event in November and generated over $20 million in sales. Here are the 10 vehicles with the highest bids.
Earlier this month, Mecum Auctions put over 1,000 vehicles on auction in Las Vegas and generated over $20 million in sales.
The auction took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 9 – 11 and showcased classic cars, muscle cars, trucks and hot rods as well as some road artwork. The auction was expected to draw nearly 10,000 visitors.
The total sales generated by the Las Vegas event for Mecum Auctions was $22.8 million, according to a Mecum Auctions spokesperson.
The top 10 vehicles sold over the auction weekend totalled roughly $2.9 million, which made up about 12.7 percent of all sales at the auction. The top 10 sales ranged from newer high-end sports cars to classic cars from the 1960s.
Here are the top 10 auction sales:
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador — $770,000
- 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 — $264,000
- 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback — $258,500
- 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback — $258,500
- 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 — $247,500
- 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 — $231,000
- 2006 Hummer H1 — $231,000
- 1985 DeTomaso Pantera GT5-S — $220,000
- 1960 Cadillac Coupe Deville Custom — $220,000
- 2022 Maserati MC20 — $214,500
