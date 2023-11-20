61°F
Top 10 highest selling vehicles at the 2023 Las Vegas Mecum Auction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 12:52 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2023 - 12:54 pm
This 2022 Lamborghini Aventador had the highest sale price at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $770,000. (Mecum Auctions)
This 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 had the second highest bid at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $264,000. (Mecum Auctions)
This 1967 black Ford Mustang Fastback tied with another 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback for the third highest bid at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $258,500. (Mecum Auctions)
This 1967 green Ford Mustang Fastback tied with another 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback for the third highest bid at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $258,500. (Mecum Auctions)
This 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 had the fifth highest bid at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $247,500. (Mecum Auctions)
This 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 tied for the sixth highest bid at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $231,000. (Mecum Auctions)
This 2006 Hummer H1 tied for the sixth highest bid at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $231,000. (Mecum Auctions)
This 1985 DeTomaso Pantera GT5-S tied for the eighth highest bid price at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $220,000. (Mecum Auctions)
This 1960 Cadillac Coupe Deville Custom tied for the eighth highest bid price at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $220,000. (Mecum Auctions)
This 2022 Maserati MC20 had the tenth highest bid price at the Las Vegas auction for Mecum Auctions and sold for $214,500. (Mecum Auctions)

Earlier this month, Mecum Auctions put over 1,000 vehicles on auction in Las Vegas and generated over $20 million in sales.

The auction took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 9 – 11 and showcased classic cars, muscle cars, trucks and hot rods as well as some road artwork. The auction was expected to draw nearly 10,000 visitors.

The total sales generated by the Las Vegas event for Mecum Auctions was $22.8 million, according to a Mecum Auctions spokesperson.

The top 10 vehicles sold over the auction weekend totalled roughly $2.9 million, which made up about 12.7 percent of all sales at the auction. The top 10 sales ranged from newer high-end sports cars to classic cars from the 1960s.

Here are the top 10 auction sales:

  1. 2022 Lamborghini Aventador — $770,000
  2. 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 — $264,000
  3. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback — $258,500
  4. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback — $258,500
  5. 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 — $247,500
  6. 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 — $231,000
  7. 2006 Hummer H1 — $231,000
  8. 1985 DeTomaso Pantera GT5-S — $220,000
  9. 1960 Cadillac Coupe Deville Custom — $220,000
  10. 2022 Maserati MC20 — $214,500

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

