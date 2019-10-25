Tour offers close look at Las Vegas Convention Center expansion

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority gave a hard-hat tour of the construction site at Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive of the building that 14½ months from now will be teeming with thousands of people attending CES in 2021.

Terry Miller, owner representative with Cordell Corporation, points out features of the new expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Terry Miller, owner representative with Cordell Corporation, points out features of the new expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Terry Miller, owner representative with Cordell Corporation, points out features of the new expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Representatives of the news media on Thursday got their first look inside the $980.3 million expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority gave a hard-hat tour of the construction site at Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive of the building that 14½ months from now will be teeming with thousands of people attending CES in 2021.

The 1.4 million-square-foot expansion featuring a 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall will connect to the existing 3.2 million-square-foot convention center to form the second-largest conference facility in North America.

The LVCVA board of directors last month approved a $45.2 million contract increase with the Martin-Harris/Turner Joint Venture to assure receiving a temporary certificate of occupancy Dec, 14, 2020, and substantial completion of the project Jan. 1, 2021, in time for CES, which will draw an estimated 180,000 people to Las Vegas beginning Jan. 6, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.